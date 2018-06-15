SmithFest 2018 kicks off Saturday

Preparations are underway at Smith Park as crews are getting everything ready for SmithFest 2018.
The festival kicks off Saturday morning at 8 a.m. and runs until 4 p.m.
There will be games and music all day and a raffle you can enter in to win a free bike. There are over 150 bikes going to be given away.
Youth can participate in tennis, archery, golf, swimming and horseback riding, to name just a few of the activities available Saturday.
Copyright 2018 WTOL. All Rights Reserved.
The tariffs focus mainly on the growing Chinese technology sector. And tit for tat, the Asian economic giant is responding.More >>
The tariffs focus mainly on the growing Chinese technology sector. And tit for tat, the Asian economic giant is responding.More >>
South winds will pick up in the afternoon on Saturday, humidity levels will rise with highs near 90 degrees.
The real heat wave is developing for Sunday and Monday.More >>
South winds will pick up in the afternoon on Saturday, humidity levels will rise with highs near 90 degrees.
The real heat wave is developing for Sunday and Monday.More >>
Ohio will start offering driver's licenses on July 2 that comply with new federal security regulations.More >>
Ohio will start offering driver's licenses on July 2 that comply with new federal security regulations.More >>
Ohio’s Republican governor had strong words on Sunday after President Donald Trump left a meeting with leaders of other Group of Seven nations amid tension with the Canadian prime minister.More >>
Ohio’s Republican governor had strong words on Sunday after President Donald Trump left a meeting with leaders of other Group of Seven nations amid tension with the Canadian prime minister.More >>
Firefighters in the Cleveland area say one person has been killed and another critically injured in a house explosion.More >>
Firefighters in the Cleveland area say one person has been killed and another critically injured in a house explosion.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Surrounded by his family, Jerry signed off with his own signature style.
We at WTOL are so sad to see him go, but wish him the best in everything he has coming up next.More >>
Surrounded by his family, Jerry signed off with his own signature style.
We at WTOL are so sad to see him go, but wish him the best in everything he has coming up next.More >>
Jay Gast will officially retire from the Toledo Police Department for just a couple months to spend time with his family but a new career awaits him at the Lucas County Prosecutor's office as their Cold Case Investigator.More >>
Jay Gast will officially retire from the Toledo Police Department for just a couple months to spend time with his family but a new career awaits him at the Lucas County Prosecutor's office as their Cold Case Investigator.More >>
An injunction was granted Friday afternoon that suspends the city of Toledo's lead law operations. Judge Linda Jennings granted the injunction. This means all operations -- including enforcement -- will be halted until the injunction is lifted. Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.More >>
An injunction was granted Friday afternoon that suspends the city of Toledo's lead law operations. Judge Linda Jennings granted the injunction. This means all operations -- including enforcement -- will be halted until the injunction is lifted. Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.More >>
The tariffs focus mainly on the growing Chinese technology sector. And tit for tat, the Asian economic giant is responding.More >>
The tariffs focus mainly on the growing Chinese technology sector. And tit for tat, the Asian economic giant is responding.More >>
Findlay mayor Lydia Mihalik has been appointed as vice chair of the U.S. Conference of Mayors - Women Mayors Leadership Alliance.More >>
Findlay mayor Lydia Mihalik has been appointed as vice chair of the U.S. Conference of Mayors - Women Mayors Leadership Alliance.More >>