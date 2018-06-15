SmithFest 2018 kicks off Saturday - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

SmithFest 2018 kicks off Saturday

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Preparations are underway at Smith Park as crews are getting everything ready for SmithFest 2018.

The festival kicks off Saturday morning at 8 a.m. and runs until 4 p.m.

There will be games and music all day and a raffle you can enter in to win a free bike. There are over 150 bikes going to be given away. 

Youth can participate in tennis, archery, golf, swimming and horseback riding, to name just a few of the activities available Saturday. 

