SmithFest 2018 kicks off Saturday

Preparations are underway at Smith Park as crews are getting everything ready for SmithFest 2018.

The festival kicks off Saturday morning at 8 a.m. and runs until 4 p.m.

There will be games and music all day and a raffle you can enter in to win a free bike. There are over 150 bikes going to be given away.

Youth can participate in tennis, archery, golf, swimming and horseback riding, to name just a few of the activities available Saturday.

