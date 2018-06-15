Findlay mayor named vice chair of Women Mayors Leadership Alliance

Big news for Findlay mayor Lydia Mihalik.

She has been appointed as vice chair of the U.S. Conference of Mayors - Women Mayors Leadership Alliance.

Mayor Mihalik has been an active participant in the Conference of Mayors in Washington D.C. the last few years.

Now as vice chair of the women mayors leadership alliance, Mihalik will play a vital role in what topics are discussed at the conference in relation to women in elected positions.

The organization is represented by 1,400 different cities across America.

"I imagine that we will probably do some conversations, maybe quarterly, among women mayors to talk about topics of importance, and to talk about how we can advance that agenda. So, I'm looking forward to it, I'm just getting my feet wet here. But honored, really, to be chosen and excited about what the future brings," said Mihalik.

The next big event for mayor Mihalik will be the winter U.S. Conference of Mayors in January.

