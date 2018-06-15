Thousands of Muslims in Toledo celebrate the end of Ramadan

Muslims worldwide and here in Toledo are marking the end of Ramadan Friday with the holiday Eid.

The morning started with a prayer to kick off the festivities at the Seagate Centre. It's tradition for family and friends to have a meal together to commemorate the completion of 30 days of fasting.

Eid al fitr literally means "the festival of breaking the fast" is one of the biggest holidays for Muslims.

"We got a lot of positive feedback and the kids love it and that's the main thing and also everyone, everyone else seems to be happy with this," said Adam Smidi, an organizer for the Eid celebration.

Because there are thousands of Muslims living in the Toledo area, sometimes the celebration can last up to three days.

