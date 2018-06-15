Conserving energy during heat wave

With the heat index reaching 100 degrees, folks will be headed indoors.

"We have air conditioning in my house, so that's usually what I do," said Bryan Peschel of Toledo.

"I have air condition in my house," added Toledoan Amer Fares.

That air conditioning cranking, means your energy bill will be cranking up, but there are some things you can do around the house to give your a.c. a little break.

You can start with your light bulbs.

Laurie Gross of Gross Electric said 93 percent of the energy incandescent bulbs use, come off as heat. Compare that to LEDs.

"If you switch that lamp to a new LED bulb, then you won't feel hot when you're sitting there reading by it because now there's maybe three or four percent of the heat coming out instead of 93 percent," said Gross.

Summer is just beginning so Gross said now is the time to make that investment in a fan, to make money back over time.

"Let's say you spend $150-200 on a fan, if your a.c. can be three or four degrees warmer, than you would have otherwise, you'll pay that back in no time," explained Gross.

If you don't like the look of a fan, Gross said designs have modernized.

"It's not all the big, old ugly polished brass with the big glass hanging. We're not selling those anymore. It's all integrated light kits. It's clean. It looks really nice," she said.

