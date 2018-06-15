The end of an era: Jerry Anderson caps off an amazing career in broadcasting

It's the end of an era: WTOL's own Jerry Anderson signed off for the final time on Friday.

Surrounded by his family, Jerry signed off with his own signature style.

We at WTOL are so sad to see him go, but wish him the best in everything he has coming up next.

Be sure to also visit our Facebook page to leave a note for Jerry and to watch the video tributes to him from notable people throughout the community. Check out WTOL's Instagram for a story dedicated to Jerry.

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.