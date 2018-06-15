The end of an era: Jerry Anderson caps off an amazing career in broadcasting

The tariffs focus mainly on the growing Chinese technology sector. And tit for tat, the Asian economic giant is responding.More >>
The tariffs focus mainly on the growing Chinese technology sector. And tit for tat, the Asian economic giant is responding.More >>
South winds will pick up in the afternoon on Saturday, humidity levels will rise with highs near 90 degrees.
The real heat wave is developing for Sunday and Monday.More >>
South winds will pick up in the afternoon on Saturday, humidity levels will rise with highs near 90 degrees.
The real heat wave is developing for Sunday and Monday.More >>
Ohio will start offering driver's licenses on July 2 that comply with new federal security regulations.More >>
Ohio will start offering driver's licenses on July 2 that comply with new federal security regulations.More >>
Ohio’s Republican governor had strong words on Sunday after President Donald Trump left a meeting with leaders of other Group of Seven nations amid tension with the Canadian prime minister.More >>
Ohio’s Republican governor had strong words on Sunday after President Donald Trump left a meeting with leaders of other Group of Seven nations amid tension with the Canadian prime minister.More >>
Firefighters in the Cleveland area say one person has been killed and another critically injured in a house explosion.More >>
Firefighters in the Cleveland area say one person has been killed and another critically injured in a house explosion.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
For some landlords they feel like this is a win while other renters say they feel like they are in limbo with the decision.More >>
For some landlords they feel like this is a win while other renters say they feel like they are in limbo with the decision.More >>
A picnic is part of the Polish heritage.That’s why 4,000 folks gather every year for this family friendly weekend event.More >>
A picnic is part of the Polish heritage.That’s why 4,000 folks gather every year for this family friendly weekend event.More >>
The Father's Day Heat Wave 2018! Is that too sensationalized? You can be the judge as Sunday will be one of the hottest June days in many years in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Continue reading to find out how long the heat will last. This weather pattern will bring a chance of showers and thunderstorms Saturday morning, lingering into midday. It will become more humid in the afternoon as highs sneak up to near 90 degrees. Sunday the heat is on and it will ...More >>
The Father's Day Heat Wave 2018! Is that too sensationalized? You can be the judge as Sunday will be one of the hottest June days in many years in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Continue reading to find out how long the heat will last. This weather pattern will bring a chance of showers and thunderstorms Saturday morning, lingering into midday. It will become more humid in the afternoon as highs sneak up to near 90 degrees. Sunday the heat is on and it will ...More >>
Surrounded by his family, Jerry signed off with his own signature style.
We at WTOL are so sad to see him go, but wish him the best in everything he has coming up next.More >>
Surrounded by his family, Jerry signed off with his own signature style.
We at WTOL are so sad to see him go, but wish him the best in everything he has coming up next.More >>
Jay Gast will officially retire from the Toledo Police Department for just a couple months to spend time with his family but a new career awaits him at the Lucas County Prosecutor's office as their Cold Case Investigator.More >>
Jay Gast will officially retire from the Toledo Police Department for just a couple months to spend time with his family but a new career awaits him at the Lucas County Prosecutor's office as their Cold Case Investigator.More >>