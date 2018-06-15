Crews attend pipeline fire in rural Kansas - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Crews attend pipeline fire in rural Kansas

(CNN) -

An explosion took place at a Southern Star Central Gas pipeline Friday morning in Harvey County. 
Dispatchers said flames could be seen shooting 75-100 feet in the air. 
So far, there are no reports of injuries and no evacuation orders have been issued, but residents are encouraged to avoid the area around the blaze. 
A spokesperson for the company says the pipeline ruptured just before 8 a.m. local time. 
Natural gas will be allowed to burn off, then crews will shut it down. 

