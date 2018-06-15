Toledo lead law operations suspended by judge - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo lead law operations suspended by judge

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

An injunction was granted Friday afternoon that suspends the city of Toledo's lead law operations. 

Judge Linda Jennings granted the injunction. 

This means all operations -- including enforcement -- will be halted until the injunction is lifted. 

A lawsuit had been filed by Cheryl Mack, a landlord in Toledo, and the Toledo Property Investors Network. They say that the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department does not how the power to enforce the city law, which they also say is unconstitutional. 

Under the Toledo lead-safe rental law, rental structures built before 1978 with one to four units and at-home day cares must be inspected and tested for lead paint. The law was updated in 2017 to structure compliance deadlines over three years.

Without this injunction, landlords would have faced a first deadline of June 30 to be in compliance. Non-compliant landlords would have needed to pay fines of $50 per day, up to $10,000. A group of landlords and tenants have criticized the law.

