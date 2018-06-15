Wife of pastor facing sex trafficking charges taken off house ar - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Wife of pastor facing sex trafficking charges taken off house arrest

FILE: Lucas County Administrator Laura Lloyd-Jenkins and her husband Cordell Jenkins in 2015 (Source: WTOL) FILE: Lucas County Administrator Laura Lloyd-Jenkins and her husband Cordell Jenkins in 2015 (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Former Lucas County Administrator and wife of a pastor facing federal sex trafficking charges was faced a judge Friday.

Laura Lloyd-Jenkins asked Honorable Judge Jack Zouhary to be taken off house arrest during her pending case in order to care for her sick father. 

The former county administrator was let go from her position after an investigation was launched into her knowledge of her husband's alleged relationship with an underage girl.

READ: Lucas County administrator fired in wake of husband's child sex charges?

Judge Zouhary granted this request, easing up on her bond terms so Lloyd-Jenkins can travel to California to take care of her father, who recently had a stroke, and also look for job opportunities. 

In the motion, she told the judge she wanted to look for gainful employment back home in California while awaiting a resolution in this case.

Lloyd-Jenkins is facing two federal charges - obstructing a sex-trafficking investigation and making a false statement. 

Her attorney says they are in talks about a possible plea deal in the case, although nothing is concrete.

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.

  • Headlines from Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Fulton & Monroe CountiesNewsMore>>

  • Conserving energy during heat wave

    Conserving energy during heat wave

    Friday, June 15 2018 4:47 PM EDT2018-06-15 20:47:15 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    That air conditioning cranking, means your energy bill will be cranking up, but there are some things you can do around the house to give your a.c. a little break.

    More >>

    That air conditioning cranking, means your energy bill will be cranking up, but there are some things you can do around the house to give your a.c. a little break.

    More >>

  • First Alert Forecast: Heat building throughout the weekend

    First Alert Forecast: Heat building throughout the weekend

    South winds will pick up in the afternoon on Saturday, humidity levels will rise with highs near 90 degrees.

    The real heat wave is developing for Sunday and Monday.

    More >>

    South winds will pick up in the afternoon on Saturday, humidity levels will rise with highs near 90 degrees.

    The real heat wave is developing for Sunday and Monday.

    More >>

  • Thousands of Muslims in Toledo celebrate the end of Ramadan

    Thousands of Muslims in Toledo celebrate the end of Ramadan

    Friday, June 15 2018 4:35 PM EDT2018-06-15 20:35:06 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    Muslims worldwide and here in Toledo are marking the end of Ramadan Friday with the holiday Eid.

    More >>

    Muslims worldwide and here in Toledo are marking the end of Ramadan Friday with the holiday Eid.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly