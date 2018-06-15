Wife of pastor facing sex trafficking charges taken off house arrest

Former Lucas County Administrator and wife of a pastor facing federal sex trafficking charges was faced a judge Friday.

Laura Lloyd-Jenkins asked Honorable Judge Jack Zouhary to be taken off house arrest during her pending case in order to care for her sick father.

The former county administrator was let go from her position after an investigation was launched into her knowledge of her husband's alleged relationship with an underage girl.

Judge Zouhary granted this request, easing up on her bond terms so Lloyd-Jenkins can travel to California to take care of her father, who recently had a stroke, and also look for job opportunities.

In the motion, she told the judge she wanted to look for gainful employment back home in California while awaiting a resolution in this case.

Lloyd-Jenkins is facing two federal charges - obstructing a sex-trafficking investigation and making a false statement.

Her attorney says they are in talks about a possible plea deal in the case, although nothing is concrete.

