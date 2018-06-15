Catholics rally in downtown Toledo to keep immigrant families together

Toledo Catholics rallied in downtown Toledo on Friday in a call for justice.

The protesters want to keep immigrant families together in response to the recent ICE raid in Sandusky, and similar situations happening across the country.

Among the protesters is Catholic priest Father Thomas Landgraff, who says he's discouraged by the way families are being torn apart.

"My understanding is children sometimes get lost, their parents do not know where they are, and I think that is wrong," said Father Landgraff. "I think it's wrong morally, I think it's wrong politically, I think it's just wrong."

Father Landgraff said he loves this country, but says this isn't the United States at its best.

"It's sad the government is doing this. The government that represents me," he said.

