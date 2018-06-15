Pedestrian struck in Sylvania

Highs already climb back in the 80s starting Tuesday with scattered thundershowers possible Wednesday.
Another possible round of showers will be Friday with highs still in the 80s.
Ohio will start offering driver's licenses on July 2 that comply with new federal security regulations.
Ohio's Republican governor had strong words on Sunday after President Donald Trump left a meeting with leaders of other Group of Seven nations amid tension with the Canadian prime minister.
Firefighters in the Cleveland area say one person has been killed and another critically injured in a house explosion.
The Ohio Chamber of Commerce is promoting the efforts of businesses around the state to improve their communities in a new media campaign.
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.
Sometimes you might find a stray bug or worm in your produce, but a dangerous black widow spider? Believe it. That was the case for Jacob Vaughn, a third-year medical student at UTMC, who bought a bunch of fresh broccoli at Kroger in Maumee, only to find a large arachnid alive and acting feisty on the vegetables. The South Toledo man said he discovered the spider while washing off the broccoli before cooking it when "the spider came out and started waving his hands. It was pret...
An injunction was granted Friday afternoon that suspends the city of Toledo's lead law operations. Judge Linda Jennings granted the injunction. This means all operations -- including enforcement -- will be halted until the injunction is lifted.
"I didn't hesitate. He needed a glove, so I would've done it like he was my little brother, I would've given him mine right away."
She asked to be taken off house arrest so she could travel to California to take care of her sick father and look for job opportunities.
The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.
