7 Unique Ways to Stay Cool during The Heat Wave!

If you haven't heard yet, it's going to be hot this weekend. Potentially record

breaking: full heat wave forecast. So before you melt, here are some

unique ways to stay cool:

















1. Frozen Foods - A great way to keep your body cool is to think of what you are putting

in it! Try snacking on frozen treats such as popsicles, ice cream, or even frozen fruit

like strawberries!







2. Cook Outside - With father's day this weekend, that gives you a great excuse to grill

out! Try to do all of your cooking outdoors, or at least in the microwave. Turning on your

oven is like turning on a heater in your home.









3. Ditch the Shoes - If you can, try going barefoot or at the most stick with sandals. Closed

toed shoes will trap in more heat than just bare toes. Bonus tip: try cooling your feet in the

tub or with some ice water in a big bowl (if your feet swell in the heat & humidity this can really help).









4. Water Balloon Fight - Limiting your time outdoors during a heat wave is always the

best idea, but if the kids (and the adults too) are itching to get outside, do it with water.

Pull out the sprinkler, the baby pool, the water spray toys or just the classic water balloon

fight is a great way to go!





5. Cover Up - Longer sleeves and pants will keep you cooler while also protecting you

from the sun. Stick with thin cloth made of natural fibers to stay comfortable and covered.







6. Cool Shower - Taking anything but a scorching shower may sound like torture, but during

unusually warm weather it can really help to cool you off. Now before you turn the shower to

its coldest setting, hold off. Too cold of water could shock the system or even make your body

fight to warm you up more.











7. Freezer Sheets - This may sound like a joke, but you're missing out if you don't try it.

Twenty minutes or so before you head to bed, put your sheet in a freezer bag and pop it

in the freezer, you won't regret it.





For the latest of the heat wave and your weekend forecast:





