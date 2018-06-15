Vacant house to be torn down after suspicious fire - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Vacant house to be torn down after suspicious fire

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo fire crews were on the scene of a house fire Friday morning.

The fire happened at a home on the 600 block of Elysian Avenue near Nebraska Avenue. 

Crews say the house is vacant and will have to be torn down.

They suspect the fire is suspicious.

