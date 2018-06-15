Police investigating driver found dead in vehicle in Wood Co.

The Wood County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was found dead in a vehicle Friday morning.

The driver was found when the sheriff's office was notified of a vehicle off the road on OH 199 between Baird and Dewitt Roads around 3:10 a.m.

Police say 56-year-old Matthew Rife of West Millgrove was found unresponsive in the front seat of a silver 2002 Jaguar four-door.

Bradner EMS pronounced Rife dead at the scene.

The incident is under investigation.

