City of Port Clinton helps residents with recovery flood clean-up

The City of Port Clinton is helping out its residents with damages caused by this week's flooding.

Dumpsters will be available for Port Clinton residents only for items that were damaged due to the recent flooding.

The recovery clean-up will begin Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Water Parks.

Residents must enter through the pier parking lot and must bring with them their driver's license or a utility bill in their name for a Port Clinton property.

Senior citizens with any disabilities and need assistance transporting items are encouraged to call 211. Volunteers will come to aid you.

