Nearby Toys 'R' Us stores closing at the end of June

LUCAS COUNTY (WTOL) -

It's been weeks since Toys 'R' Us announced that it will be closing for good nationwide.

But some locations throughout the northwest Ohio area are still open but only for a short period of time.

All of the locations listed below will be opened until June 30:

  • 5025 Monroe St. Toledo, OH 43623-3603 
  • 2333 South Reynolds Rd, Toledo, Ohio 43614-1418
  • 550 Milan Rd, Sandusky, OH
  •  2292 Elida Rd, Lima, OH 45805

