Nearby Toys 'R' Us stores closing at the end of June

It's been weeks since Toys 'R' Us announced that it will be closing for good nationwide.

But some locations throughout the northwest Ohio area are still open but only for a short period of time.

All of the locations listed below will be opened until June 30:

5025 Monroe St. Toledo, OH 43623-3603

2333 South Reynolds Rd, Toledo, Ohio 43614-1418

550 Milan Rd, Sandusky, OH

2292 Elida Rd, Lima, OH 45805

