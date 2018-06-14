Central Catholic first baseman loans mitt to boy at baseball camp after his breaks

Ten-year-old Reece Mutchler was full of energy and excitement for his first day at Central Catholic’s baseball camp.

But just five minutes into camp, he encountered a problem.

“I was playing catch, I noticed my thing was kind of loose in my mitt," Mutchler said. "And then I thought I caught the ball, but then it just went right through my mitt.”

The laces in the pocket of his father's hand-me-down glove broke.

"I was mad because that was my dad’s mitt, so it’s kind of old, but I still wanted to use it,” Mutchler said.

That's when Central Catholic first baseman Justin Schiets stepped in.

“I didn’t hesitate," Schiets said. "He needed a glove, so I would’ve done it like he was my little brother, I would’ve given him mine right away.”

The problem is Justin is left-handed, so Reece couldn’t use his glove, but that didn’t stop him from finding a solution.

“I knew we had a couple gloves sitting around that he could use, so I just went in the clubhouse and grabbed one for him,” Schiets said.

He told Reece to use the glove for camp and his game that night, and it served Reece pretty well.

“I used it for my game, I pitched that game," Mutchler said. "I struck four people out. And then I played first base as well, and I did pretty good with this mitt.”

While the 25-year-old glove has been repaired and is already off the DL, it's this simple act of kindness that knocked it out of the park.

“I think it’s like really nice and thoughtful, and just really exciting," Mutchler said.

“I didn’t think it was going to turn into anything," Schiets said. "I was just making sure he could have a fun day at camp. I didn’t want him to go out without a glove."

