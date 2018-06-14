Central Catholic first baseman loans mitt to boy at baseball camp after his breaks

South winds will pick up in the afternoon on Saturday, humidity levels will rise with highs near 90 degrees.
The real heat wave is developing for Sunday and Monday.More >>
Ohio will start offering driver's licenses on July 2 that comply with new federal security regulations.More >>
Ohio’s Republican governor had strong words on Sunday after President Donald Trump left a meeting with leaders of other Group of Seven nations amid tension with the Canadian prime minister.More >>
Firefighters in the Cleveland area say one person has been killed and another critically injured in a house explosion.More >>
The Ohio Chamber of Commerce is promoting the efforts of businesses around the state to improve their communities in a new media campaign.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
If households are spending no more than 30 percent of their gross income on rent and utilities, living comfortably in our area is unattainable.More >>
That air conditioning cranking, means your energy bill will be cranking up, but there are some things you can do around the house to give your a.c. a little break.More >>
Muslims worldwide and here in Toledo are marking the end of Ramadan Friday with the holiday Eid.More >>
Shurelds was wanted on federal charges of conspiracy to possess cocaine and cocaine base with distribution and the intent to distribute.More >>
