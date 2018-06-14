City files complaint against Vickie's Bar and Grill

Highs already climb back in the 80s starting Tuesday with scattered thundershowers possible Wednesday.
Another possible round of showers will be Friday with highs still in the 80s.More >>
Highs already climb back in the 80s starting Tuesday with scattered thundershowers possible Wednesday.
Another possible round of showers will be Friday with highs still in the 80s.More >>
Ohio will start offering driver's licenses on July 2 that comply with new federal security regulations.More >>
Ohio will start offering driver's licenses on July 2 that comply with new federal security regulations.More >>
Ohio’s Republican governor had strong words on Sunday after President Donald Trump left a meeting with leaders of other Group of Seven nations amid tension with the Canadian prime minister.More >>
Ohio’s Republican governor had strong words on Sunday after President Donald Trump left a meeting with leaders of other Group of Seven nations amid tension with the Canadian prime minister.More >>
Firefighters in the Cleveland area say one person has been killed and another critically injured in a house explosion.More >>
Firefighters in the Cleveland area say one person has been killed and another critically injured in a house explosion.More >>
The Ohio Chamber of Commerce is promoting the efforts of businesses around the state to improve their communities in a new media campaign.More >>
The Ohio Chamber of Commerce is promoting the efforts of businesses around the state to improve their communities in a new media campaign.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Highs already climb back in the 80s starting Tuesday with scattered thundershowers possible Wednesday.
Another possible round of showers will be Friday with highs still in the 80s.More >>
Highs already climb back in the 80s starting Tuesday with scattered thundershowers possible Wednesday.
Another possible round of showers will be Friday with highs still in the 80s.More >>
The recovery clean-up will begin Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Water Parks.More >>
The recovery clean-up will begin Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Water Parks.More >>
It's been weeks since Toys 'R' Us announced that it will be closing for good nationwide.More >>
It's been weeks since Toys 'R' Us announced that it will be closing for good nationwide.More >>
While neighbors said the city's lawsuit is a step in the right direction they want more to be done.More >>
While neighbors said the city's lawsuit is a step in the right direction they want more to be done.More >>
Neighbors who witnessed the chaotic scene describe it as something out of a movie.More >>
Neighbors who witnessed the chaotic scene describe it as something out of a movie.More >>