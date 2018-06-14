Satisfy your sweet tooth at Holland Strawberry Festival

If sweetness is your weakness, then the Holland Strawberry Festival is for you.

There will be no shortage of strawberries at the festival, as the number of strawberries used is staggering.

Holly Moore is the berry masher inside the Strawberry House, and says they will go through 400 flats of strawberries and close to 200 cans of whipped cream.

All of these strawberries will be used to make around 300 pies to be sold and countless milkshakes.

But Moore says those aren't even the most popular items at the festival.

"My favorite would be strawberry shortcake. That's my favorite. That's our most popular. Our biscuits are delicious. Strawberries have the right amount of sugar," said Moore.

This year's strawberries used for the festival are the cream of the crop.



"They're delicious and red," said John Petlow.

"They're sweet to eat. They're yummy," added Barb Cascat.

All the money you spend on strawberries and other activities at the festival goes to a good cause.

The Community Homecoming Corporation, sponsors of the festival, puts it all back into the community.

“We do Christmas for the needy. 30 to 50 kids would not have a Christmas if it wasn’t for us” according to Gary Leasure of the corporation

The Holland Strawberry Festival runs through Sunday at Homecoming Community Park on Angola Road.

Admission is $3.00. Kids under seven get in for free.

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved