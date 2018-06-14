United Way opens volunteer reception for Ottawa Co. victims - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

United Way opens volunteer reception for Ottawa Co. victims

The United Way is opening a volunteer reception center after the flooding in Ottawa County.

It will be a single processing center for volunteers and organizations to register to assist those in need.

The VRC will be at the United Way offices in Port Clinton on Perry Street.

It's open on Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Weekend hours have not been determined yet.

