Free personal finance courses offered in Fostoria

Two financial groups are partnering in Fostoria to offer residents there a chance to learn more about personal finance, for free.

As part of the Fostoria Learning Centers community classes series, the local Edward Jones office and 5/3rd bank have partnered to offer Financial Fridays.

It is a series of free classes, with each class focusing on a specific topic. The lessons will range from getting out of debt, to balancing checking versus savings accounts, and outsmarting scammers.

The goal is to offer the classes to anyone and everyone who may need help understanding the ins and outs of modern, personal finances.

"I see people all the time, even in their 80's that are like 'I should know this by now.' And no, it is just fine, it's not the most common language everyday and things like that. So we want want to help people just really understand what you have, why you have it, why you should be doing something. And I feel like I'm a teacher most of the time because there is a lot of education in this world."

And the Financial Fridays courses kick off tomorrow with a course on preparing for home ownership.

Again, these courses are free. They run from noon to 1 p.m. at the Fostoria Learning Center.

