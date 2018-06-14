The food trucks make their return downtown for the summer

(Live music is also included with lunch located at the corner of Madison and St. Clair Street)

The food trucks made their return to Downtown Toledo this summer on Thursday.

They were located at Levis at the corner of Madison Street and St. Clair

Lunch at Levis will be every Thursday through September from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Live music is also included with lunch.

