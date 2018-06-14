Splash pad at Promenade Park opens just in time for hot, eventful Father's Day Weekend

(The opening of the splash pad also comes one day before the Eli Young concert.)

The splash pad at Promenade Park is up and running as of Thursday which is just in time for the scorching hot Father's Day Weekend coming up.

The opening of the splash pad also comes one day before the Eli Young concert.

The band will take the stage Friday night as a part of the ProMedica concert series.

As long as tickets aren't sold out, anyone interested in going can grab tickets at the gate.

The show begins at 6:15 p.m.

