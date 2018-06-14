City of Toledo encourages Toledoans to sign up for text alerts - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

City of Toledo encourages Toledoans to sign up for text alerts

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

The City of Toledo is hoping you'll sign up for text alerts.

The Toledo 419 alerts will now let you know about upcoming road projects around you.

You'll also be notified about leaf collection and boil advisories if you sign up.

