City of Toledo encourages Toledoans to sign up for text alerts

Highs already climb back in the 80s starting Tuesday with scattered thundershowers possible Wednesday.
Another possible round of showers will be Friday with highs still in the 80s.More >>
Ohio will start offering driver's licenses on July 2 that comply with new federal security regulations.More >>
Ohio’s Republican governor had strong words on Sunday after President Donald Trump left a meeting with leaders of other Group of Seven nations amid tension with the Canadian prime minister.More >>
Firefighters in the Cleveland area say one person has been killed and another critically injured in a house explosion.More >>
The Ohio Chamber of Commerce is promoting the efforts of businesses around the state to improve their communities in a new media campaign.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Luis Santiago will retire at the beginning of August and there’s a good chance his replacement could be a woman.More >>
Two financial groups are partnering in Fostoria to offer residents there a chance to learn more about personal finance, for free.More >>
There are some common myths about what Habitat for Humanity does. Not only do they build new homes, but they help fix some up as well!More >>
Local university of Toledo students who are learning how to uncover history got a chance to dive into Northwest Ohio history hands on.More >>
