Two people behind bars after breaking and entering Dollar General on Dorr Street

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Two people are behind bars Thursday after police said they broke into the Dollar General on Dorr Street.

The pair was caught on surveillance video using a brick to bust out the front door windows.

Once inside police say they were seen taking lighters, cigars and prepaid phones before running from the store.

They are both facing several charges including breaking and entering to commit theft.

