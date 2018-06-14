Expect some changes at the Franklin Park Mall this summer

Attention shoppers: You can expect some changes this summer at the Franklin Park Mall.

Some of those changes include two new restaurants and the expansion and addition of several stores.

Black Rock Bar and Grill is a new restaurant that will be opening up near the Bravo restaurant on the Sylvania Avenue side of mall. Beer connoisseurs should also get ready for a new craft brew house opening at the mall as well.

Those who are a fan of Hollister can expect a new state-of-the-art Hollister store that will replace the old one. And at Macy's, there will be a Macy's Backstage on the second level of the current department store.

H&M and PINK clothing stores are getting bigger. H&M is opening a larger store while a new PINK store is opening an expanded one.

