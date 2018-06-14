FBI seeks tips on fugitive in federal drug case

The FBI is asking for the public's help in getting a fugitive into custody.

Reward money is available for information leading to the apprehension of Chivas Shurelds, who is wanted on federal charges of conspiracy to possess cocaine and cocaine base with distribution and the intent to distribute.

This federal fugitive is tied to the federal and state drug charges for 19 people that were announced at Thursday's press conference at the Allen County Sheriff's Office.

There were nine federal indictments. One person was already in custody, charged months ago, and seven of the remaining eight were taken into custody this morning. Shurelds is the lone fugitive in the case.

Tips can be provided to the FBI at 216-522-1400 and can remain anonymous.