FBI captures fugitive wanted on drug charges

The FBI arrested a fugitive wanted on drug charges on Friday afternoon.

Chivas Shurelds was taken into custody without incident by FBI agents.

He was in Lima at the time of arrest.

Shurelds was wanted on federal charges of conspiracy to possess cocaine and cocaine base with distribution and the intent to distribute.

This federal fugitive is tied to the federal and state drug charges for 19 people that were announced at Thursday's press conference at the Allen County Sheriff's Office.

There were nine federal indictments. One person was already in custody, charged months ago, and seven of the remaining eight were taken into custody on Thursday morning.