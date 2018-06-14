Jury finds Jamaine Hill guilty of shooting TPD detective

The fate of a man accused of shooting a Toledo police detective has been sealed by a Lucas County jury.

Jamaine Hill was found guilty Thursday on all eight counts. The jury heard four days of testimony and started its deliberation Thursday morning.

Hill was sentenced to 47 years in prison for shooting Picking and at six members of the TPD SWAT team.

The jury was asked to determine if Hill knew it was police officers at his front door when he fired those five shots, one of which hit TPD Detective Jason Picking, or if he was acting in self-defense.

Throughout the trial, the state showed the jury pictures of what police were wearing, video of them breaking down the door and presented evidence that showed Hill fired the five shots from his gun when the front door was open and police were running in.

Hill testified that he was sleeping, woke up noises and started firing his gun out of fear.

Hill is a convicted felon and was not allowed to have a gun in his possession. He admitted that he is guilty of that charge.

