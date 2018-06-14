Washington Twp. fire department rescues ducklings

Highs already climb back in the 80s starting Tuesday with scattered thundershowers possible Wednesday.
Highs already climb back in the 80s starting Tuesday with scattered thundershowers possible Wednesday.
Ohio will start offering driver's licenses on July 2 that comply with new federal security regulations.More >>
Ohio’s Republican governor had strong words on Sunday after President Donald Trump left a meeting with leaders of other Group of Seven nations amid tension with the Canadian prime minister.More >>
Firefighters in the Cleveland area say one person has been killed and another critically injured in a house explosion.More >>
The Ohio Chamber of Commerce is promoting the efforts of businesses around the state to improve their communities in a new media campaign.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Some of those changes include two new restaurants and the expansion and addition of several stores.More >>
The fate of a man accused of shooting a Toledo police officer is now in the hands of a Lucas County Jury.More >>
A family of ducks has been reunited Thursday, thanks to the Washington Township Fire Department. Great job, guys!More >>
Debbie said most of her things are unsalvageable and when she talked to a manager about it, she said she was told there was nothing they can do because she didn't buy insurance.More >>
Fields and homes remain underwater after rain hammered down five to eight inches in Ottawa County Tuesday night.More >>
