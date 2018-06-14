Washington Twp. fire department rescues ducklings - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Washington Twp. fire department rescues ducklings

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, OH (WTOL) -

A family of ducks has been reunited Thursday, thanks to the Washington Township Fire Department. 

The department said a concerned resident notified them of some ducklings that had fallen into a sewer.

Members of the fire department acted quickly to save the ducklings and get them back with their mom.

Great job, guys!

