Williams Co. Sheriff's Office K9 officer Max dies

The Williams County Sheriff's Office had to say goodbye to its beloved K9 Officer Max, who died on Wednesday.

Officer Max served on the force with Deputy Scott Shuping, his partner.

Max did it all, according to the sheriff's department; from finding narcotics and locating fugitives to finding an elderly Alzheimer's patient lost out in the cold.

The department said Max was also just like a normal dog, who wasn't above slobbering on your desk or making sure you gave him the right amount of attention.

