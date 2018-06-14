Area schools hold Custodial Training Day

Maintenance and custodial staff listen to a police officer as they learn about school safety and security (Source: WTOL)

As your kids enjoy their summer break, school leaders are working non-stop gearing up for the coming school year.

The Maumee Valley Operations Managers Association hosted a day-long training that will include around 250 maintenance and custodial staff.

The topic this year is Safety and Security, where they will focus on keeping kids safe from danger as well as ways to keep kids healthy.

They will receive hands-on training for: battling the flu & blood borne pathogens, high-contact cleaning, care of locker rooms and restrooms, as examples.

14 school districts took part in the training including:

Sylvania,

Anthony Wayne

Bowling Green

Eastwood

Elmwood

Lakota

Maumee

Northwood

Oregon

Otsego

Penta Career Center

Perrysburg

Rossford

Springfield

Dawn Watson, the custodial supervisor, said it's great to have different districts to collaborate with.

"We all go through different things, but in the same respect we all deal with the same issues. Being able to put those issues on the table and come up

with solutions and best practices is huge," said Watson.

Watson says custodians are the "keepers of the keys" so having them do this training is vital.

"We just want our folks to know the role they play. They talk with our Student Resource Officers. They make them aware of various situations. That's very importance if we can catch stuff on the front end, then we may save a child," said Watson.



The training was at Southview High School in Sylvania from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

