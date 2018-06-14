Editorial: Good Grief of Northwest Ohio - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Editorial: Good Grief of Northwest Ohio

Hello, my name is Dorothy Mockensturm with Good Grief of Northwest Ohio.

Good Grief is a nonprofit organization for children and teens, who have had a death impact their lives.

Good Grief is a safe and welcoming place for kids to be with others their own age and share their experiences with death.

We cannot always control what happens to us, especially when someone important to us dies.  But the caring support children and teens find at Good Grief can help transform how that death influences the rest of their lives.

Our free, open-ended programs are run by trained volunteers, and we rely on charitable giving to keep our doors open and our programs free of charge.

If you or someone you know would like to get involved at Good Grief – either by volunteering, donating or attending our support groups – please get in touch.

I also invite you to check out our summer day camp – July 17 to 19 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 pm at Good Grief.  

The camp is open to all young people - ages 6 through 18 - who are grieving the death of someone they love. And it's free!

Give us a call at 419/360-4939 - or visit our website – goodgriefnwo.org

Thank you!

