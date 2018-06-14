Police: Man tried to steal police car, assaulted officers during arrest near Front Street

Police officers respond to an incident on southbound I-280 (Source: WTOL)

A man allegedly attempted to drive off in a police car and assaulted officers during an altercation with police on Wednesday.

The incident happened on southbound I-280 at the off-ramp at Front Street around 4:30 p.m.

Police noticed Berrett Shuman walking on the ramp and said he appeared to be under the influence of drugs.

When police tried to talk with Shuman, officers said he continued to walk around the ramp.

Police said that when an officer tried to handcuff Shuman, he pulled away from the officer and ran to the officer's police cruiser.

More officers responded to the scene and blocked the Shuman's way so he could not drive off in the cruiser.

As officers attempted to handcuff him again, police say Shuman kicked two officers.

Shuman was charged with theft of a motor vehicle and two counts of felonious assault on a peace officer.

Police say other charges are pending.

Shuman was taken to the hospital for treatment. No officers were injured and no damage was done to any of the vehicles involved.

