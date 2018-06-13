Ottawa Co. begins cleanup in aftermath of severe flooding

Cleanup is underway in Ottawa County as floodwater took over the community.

While the weather has definitely improved in Port Clinton, the disaster of the heavy rain remains in several homes.

Several county partners met on Wednesday and said that damage assessment is underway.

The emergency management director in Ottawa county said that Oak Harbor and Port Clinton saw anywhere from 5-8 inches of flood water.

They said that hundreds of homes were impacted, farmers' fields as well as roadways.

While most of those roads are now open, the cleanup has just started for homeowners.

The county, Oak Harbor and Port Clinton did declare a State of Emergency, which helps as they begin working towards recovery.



"It helps us work with our partners to come up with damage, very difficult for us to reach," said Fred Peterson, Director, Ottawa County Emergency Management.

A farmer near Oak Harbor said that he will have to replant his beans because he saw white caps forming where the beans sat yesterday.

This flooding a major loss for some farmers.

