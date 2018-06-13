Ottawa County Sheriff's Office searches for two girls who ran away from foster home

(Source: Director, Ottawa County Department of Job and Family Services) (Olivia is around 5 feet and 9 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds. She has blonde hair and hazel eyes. )

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding two girls who ran away from their foster home located near the Cleveland area.

The Ottawa County Department of Job and Family Services was notified that Olivia Matthews, 17, ran away from her foster home Tuesday afternoon. The department says along with Olivia is 13-year-old Jaleesha Callahan of Lake County.

The two girls were last seen near John Carroll University, but the Ottawa County Department of Job and Family Services believe that the two may be headed to Ottawa County because that is where Olivia has family.

Anyone with any information about Olivia or Jaleesha's whereabouts are encouraged to call the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office at 419-734-4404.

