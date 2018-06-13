Toledo woman's belongings damaged by mice in storage unit

(all of her personal belongings were inside a climate-controlled storage unit at A Plus Self Storage on west Alexis Road)

A Toledo woman says her belongings were destroyed by mice inside a west Toledo storage unit, and she's being told that she's simply out of luck.

"I have nothing," said Debbie Christoff.

She said she put all of her personal belongings inside a climate-controlled storage unit at A Plus Self Storage on west Alexis Road when she had to move in with her mother eight years ago.

"I assumed that being inside and have that, I wouldn't have trouble with mice," said Debbie.

Debbie said she checked on the unit periodically and there were no problems, until she was coming to move out her stuff for good last week and she said she found dozens of dead mice.

"Everything I had, they chewed. I have no furniture left. I have no sofa, I have no wing-backed chairs, I have no recliner and I have no king sized mattress, no box springs left," said Debbie.

Debbie said most of her things are unsalvageable and when she talked to a manager about it, she said she was told there was nothing they can do because she didn't buy insurance.

WTOL 11's Amanda Fay spoke with a manager on the phone about the situation. She confirmed Debbie opted not to buy the additional insurance and unfortunately, the facility only provides storage and unit rentals that don't include content insurance.

The manager said pest control comes once or twice a week, but it's not a guarantee nature will be kept out. She added Debbie was comped a unit to sort through her belongings and will be refunded for May and June rent.

Debbie said she just wasn't able to afford the supplemental insurance, but hoped her belongings would be preserved.

"I really felt in my heart I didn't need insurance, being in an inside unit and climate controlled, but mistaken I was," said Debbie.

