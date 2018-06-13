Man jumps in creek after confronted for alleged shoplifting - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man jumps in creek after confronted for alleged shoplifting

WHITEHOUSE, OH (WTOL) -

A man accused of stealing from a local gas station in Whitehouse overnight has surrendered after leading police on a chase and being pulled out of Swan Creek.

Police said when the man was confronted about the alleged shoplifting, he took off on foot and jumped into the creek on Finzel Road near Anthony Wayne Schools.

The man eventually gave in.

He is now being treated for minor injuries. 

