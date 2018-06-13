Alleged shoplifter flees, jumps in Swan Creek - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Alleged shoplifter flees, jumps in Swan Creek

WHITEHOUSE, OH

A man accused of stealing from a local gas station in Whitehouse Tuesday night has surrendered after leading police on a chase and being pulled out of Swan Creek.

Police said when the man was confronted about the alleged shoplifting, he took off on foot and jumped into the creek on Finzel Road near Anthony Wayne Schools.

The man eventually gave in.

He was treated for minor injuries. 

