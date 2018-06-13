Alleged shoplifter flees, jumps in Swan Creek

Highs already climb back in the 80s starting Tuesday with scattered thundershowers possible Wednesday.
Another possible round of showers will be Friday with highs still in the 80s.More >>
Ohio will start offering driver's licenses on July 2 that comply with new federal security regulations.More >>
Ohio’s Republican governor had strong words on Sunday after President Donald Trump left a meeting with leaders of other Group of Seven nations amid tension with the Canadian prime minister.More >>
Firefighters in the Cleveland area say one person has been killed and another critically injured in a house explosion.More >>
The Ohio Chamber of Commerce is promoting the efforts of businesses around the state to improve their communities in a new media campaign.More >>
The FBI is asking for the public's help in getting a fugitive into custody. Reward money is available for information leading to the apprehension of Chivas Shurelds, who is wanted on federal charges of conspiracy to possess cocaine and cocaine base with distribution and the intent to distribute. Tips can be provided to the FBI at 216-522-1400 and can remain anonymous.More >>
The fate of a man accused of shooting a Toledo police officer is now in the hands of a Lucas County Jury.More >>
A family of ducks has been reunited Thursday, thanks to the Washington Township Fire Department. Great job, guys!More >>
The Williams County Sheriff's Office had to say goodbye to beloved K9 Officer Max, who died on Wednesday.More >>
Raycom Media, the parent company of WTOL 11, announced the launch of InvestigateTV, an innovative over-the-top app designed to deliver quality, impactful on-demand journalism content. InvestigateTV is available now on Roku and will be released to other digital streaming services soon. Raycom Media President and CEO Pat LaPlatney made the announcement Thursday at the annual Investigative Reporters and Editors conference in Orlando, FL.More >>
