West Nile Virus hits Michigan

The West Nile Virus is now confirmed in Michigan.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is urging residents to take the proper precautions to protect themselves and their families.

Residents should make sure that they are using insect repellents.

It is also suggested to avoid being outdoors when mosquitoes are most active, especially between dusk and dawn.

When residents are outdoors, they should wear long pants and long sleeves.

Once a week, citizens should try to eliminate any standing water around their home.

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.