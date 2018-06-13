Man indicted for selling heroin that resulted in deadly overdose

A Toledo man was indicted for selling heroin that resulted in a deadly overdose last year.

Harold Sasse was indicted on one count of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance resulting in death.

The FBI said that Sasse sold heroin in March 2017 to two people.

Sometime within a 48 hour period, one of the people ingested the heroin and died.

The FBI said that the agency along with Toledo Police are committed to holding people like Sasse accountable for selling the deadly drugs which are killing our citizens.

