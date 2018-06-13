GSA selects Mascaro Construction Company for Toledo renovation project

The United States General Services Administration announced that it has selected Mascaro Construction Company for construction services at the James M. and Thomas W.L. Ashley U.S. Courthouse annex construction and renovation project in Toledo, Ohio.

The project will construct a courthouse annex and make significant improvements to the existing courthouse.

GSA Acting Regional Administrator John Cooke said in a statement:

“The project at the Ashley U.S. Courthouse is an example of GSA’s commitment to our historic buildings, the city of Toledo, and the American people who daily work in and visit the courthouse. Through this important investment in the courthouse, GSA will expand and modernize an iconic asset on Toledo’s Civic Center Mall to best serve the requirements of the Judiciary,”

The $104 million project allows GSA to construct a nearly 96,000 square foot courthouse annex for the Ashley U.S. Courthouse.

The project also includes upgrades to mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and life safety systems, elevator replacement, accessibility upgrades, tenant improvements, façade repairs, and roof replacement for the existing courthouse.

GSA anticipates that design and construction of the annex will be completed in 2021, and the renovation of and upgrades to the existing courthouse will be completed in 2024.

In 2016, GSA awarded the Design Excellence A/E contract for design and design and management/inspection services to Schooley Caldwell Associates.

GSA also awarded the contract for the Construction Manager as Agent to Hill International, who will act as subject-matter-advisors to GSA and help oversee the project.



