Adrian police turn to community for information on 2 suspicious deaths

Members of the Adrian Police Department and Adrian Fire rescue personnel were dispatched to two separate medical emergencies within two hours’ time on Wednesday.

Officers responded to the 100 block of North Main Street for a possible overdose at 5:44 a.m.

Upon arrival, a 25-year-old Adrian man was found dead.

Officers later responded to the 300 block of South McKenzie Street for an unknown medical emergency at 7:05 a.m.

This time, a 30-year-old Adrian man was found deceased.

The cause of death in each case is unknown, pending toxicology.

Evidence indicates that the individuals were together in a social setting earlier in the evening.

We ask that anyone with additional information about this incident contact Detective Greg Lanford at (517)264-4851.