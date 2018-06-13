Man fatally shot, woman stabbed in South Toledo domestic dispute

One man is dead after being shot in the chest following a domestic dispute.

The shooting happened Wednesday afternoon at a home located on the 700 block of Lodge Avenue in south Toledo.

When police arrived on scene, they found the 50-year-old gunshot victim and 53-year-old Lakita Wilson, suffering from multiple hatchet wounds.

The gunshot victim, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the University of Toledo Medical Center.

Wilson was treated for her injuries which were non life-threatening.

Police say initial accounts of the incident indicate that the unidentified man was attacking Wilson.

According to police, neighbor Benjamin Hand, 29, witnessed the assault and shot the 50-year-old man at least once to end the attack on Wilson.

Detectives are interviewing Hand as this investigation is ongoing.

This is the 22nd homicide in Toledo this year.

Anyone with any information regarding the incident is encouraged to called Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

