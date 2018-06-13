First responder gives emotional testimony in Jamaine Hill trial

A first responder who worked on Detective Picking after he was shot breaks down on the witness stand.

Gina Shubeta, the Toledo firefighter who worked on Jason at the scene and on the way to the hospital, told the jury that Detective Picking was in excruciating pain and scared.

She said that at one point he said, "I don't think I will make it."

When she arrived, Detective Picking had lost a lot of blood and was gravely injured.

She said that he was holding the left side of his face and when she had to move his hand to see the wound he screamed in pain.

She recalls wheeling him into the emergency room at Mercy St. V's and the halls were lined with police officers.

The sight made her emotional and she had to stop to take a few breathes today even during her testimony.

"These are men and women who serve you and took an oath he's alive and we have to keep him alive," Shubeta said. "I was thinking about our brothers who passed away and it was similar."

Also to take the stand today was a TPD detective who gathered evidence at the scene and analyzed it.

He told the jury that based off of a bullet hole in the houses door, they could prove that the door was open, which could, once again, hurt Hill's defense that he shot through the door thinking an intruder was on the other side.

