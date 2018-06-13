TFD chief Luis Santiago announces retirement

Highs already climb back in the 80s starting Tuesday with scattered thundershowers possible Wednesday.
Another possible round of showers will be Friday with highs still in the 80s.More >>
Highs already climb back in the 80s starting Tuesday with scattered thundershowers possible Wednesday.
Another possible round of showers will be Friday with highs still in the 80s.More >>
Ohio will start offering driver's licenses on July 2 that comply with new federal security regulations.More >>
Ohio will start offering driver's licenses on July 2 that comply with new federal security regulations.More >>
Ohio’s Republican governor had strong words on Sunday after President Donald Trump left a meeting with leaders of other Group of Seven nations amid tension with the Canadian prime minister.More >>
Ohio’s Republican governor had strong words on Sunday after President Donald Trump left a meeting with leaders of other Group of Seven nations amid tension with the Canadian prime minister.More >>
Firefighters in the Cleveland area say one person has been killed and another critically injured in a house explosion.More >>
Firefighters in the Cleveland area say one person has been killed and another critically injured in a house explosion.More >>
The Ohio Chamber of Commerce is promoting the efforts of businesses around the state to improve their communities in a new media campaign.More >>
The Ohio Chamber of Commerce is promoting the efforts of businesses around the state to improve their communities in a new media campaign.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
A man is being treated in the hospital for minor injuries after jumping into the water while running from police Wednesday morning.More >>
A man is being treated in the hospital for minor injuries after jumping into the water while running from police Wednesday morning.More >>
Police say there is 2 to 4 feet of water sitting on the roads.More >>
Police say there is 2 to 4 feet of water sitting on the roads.More >>
Heavy thunderstorms late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning caused flash flooding in Ottawa county. Rainfall totals across central northwest Ohio ranged from half-inch to over four inches near Port Clinton! So why all the rain and especially this much rain for Ottawa County? A band of downpours lined up over the county by 10 pm last night. When showers line up in this fashion they are called feeder bands and take advantage of every ounce of moisture in the atmosphere. Wit...More >>
Heavy thunderstorms late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning caused flash flooding in Ottawa county. Rainfall totals across central northwest Ohio ranged from half-inch to over four inches near Port Clinton! So why all the rain and especially this much rain for Ottawa County? A band of downpours lined up over the county by 10 pm last night. When showers line up in this fashion they are called feeder bands and take advantage of every ounce of moisture in the atmosphere. Wit...More >>
Three pools of mosquitoes in our area have tested positive for the West Nile Virus. The Toledo Sanitary District confirmed the testing on Tuesday afternoon.More >>
Three pools of mosquitoes in our area have tested positive for the West Nile Virus. The Toledo Sanitary District confirmed the testing on Tuesday afternoon.More >>
The Toledo Fire Department will be saying goodbye to Chief Luis Santiago.More >>
The Toledo Fire Department will be saying goodbye to Chief Luis Santiago.More >>