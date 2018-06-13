Police investigating deadly crash in Sandusky County

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating after a single-vehicle crash left one person dead in Sandusky County on Tuesday.

The crash happened on State Route 19 near mile post 5 in Green Creek Township around 10:15 p.m.

Police say 39-year-old Samantha Harris of Green Springs was driving northbound on State Route 19 in a Toyota Rav 4 when she lost control of the vehicle on a curve, went of the roadway and hit a tree.

Police say Harris was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead.

Police say she was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved at this time.

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.