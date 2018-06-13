Roads, government buildings, hospital affected by flooding in Ottawa Co.

Roads and the government buildings in Ottawa County are closed Wednesday morning due to flooding.

The government buildings, including the courthouse, will be closed until noon. The closures do not affect the actions of the villages, as they only affect the county government buildings.

Magruder Hospital also says the main lobby, gift shop, HR and radiology portions of the hospital have all been affected by flooding and are closed to patients, visitors and employees.

No patient care areas were affected.

Police say the flooding affects roads from Oak Harbor to Port Clinton.

Significant Flooding in Ottawa county. Major impacts from Oak Harbor to Port Clinton. Estimates of 2-3" of rainfall in the past 12 hours! pic.twitter.com/2k0oxpfT1m — Chris Vickers (@ChrisWTOL) June 13, 2018

State Route 19, or Locust Street, Main Street and Church Street are closed.

Perry Street in Port Clinton is also closed between Ash and Maple Street.

Extremely HIGH WATER throughout the City. Please use extreme caution while driving the city. Waters are slowly receding...go slow, arrive safe. — City of Port Clinton (@portclintonoh) June 13, 2018

Police say there is 2 to 4 feet of standing water on the roadways.

Oak Harbor mayor Joe Helle advises residents to avoid the water for more reasons than one.

"Here in town, one of the biggest dangers is that we have a combined sewer, which means that there's going to be sewage in this water as well, Keep your kids and your youngsters out of it. If you have to go through it or you're in your basement, make sure once you're done you're rinsing your body off well and you're taking a shower with soap. Make sure you're washing some of that off. It can lead to rashes and other things," Mayor Helle said.

Three inches of rain have fallen in the area as of 2:30 a.m.

Little to no additional rainfall is expected Wednesday morning.

