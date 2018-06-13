Man shot during argument in south Toledo

Police investigation after one person was shot during an argument in south Toledo (Source: WTOL)

Toledo police are investigating a shooting in south Toledo Wednesday morning.

The incident is happened on South Hawley Street and Orchard Street around 4:30 a.m.

Police say one man was shot during an argument between him and another man.

Police say the man's injuries are non-life threatening.

