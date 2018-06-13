Man suspected of shoplifting runs into water after being chased by police

A man is being treated in the hospital for minor injuries after jumping into the water while running from police Wednesday morning.

The incident happened at a Shell gas station in Whitehouse around 2:30 a.m.

Police say an officer was inside the gas station at the same time the man was. The officer and the cashier believed the man stole something from the gas station.

The officer pursued the man, who took off on foot and ran into Swan Creek.

Police waited for the man to get out of the water before transporting him to the hospital.

Police are investigating to see if the man actually stole something and why he decided to flee from police.

